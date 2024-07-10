Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO Sells 7,662 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $19,231.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

