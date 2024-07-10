Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 220,916,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 116,886,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of £566,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

