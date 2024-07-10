Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

