Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.43.

NYSE ICE opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $142.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

