Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.80

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.54, with a volume of 15258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.