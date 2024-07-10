InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,876.78

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,876.78 ($100.89) and traded as high as GBX 8,236 ($105.50). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,154 ($104.44), with a volume of 231,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,362.33 ($68.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,349.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,017.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,876.78.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

