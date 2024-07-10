International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
