Internet Computer Price Hits $7.25 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00012364 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $67.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,524,653 coins and its circulating supply is 466,035,313 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

