Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 9704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $756.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

