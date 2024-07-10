Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

