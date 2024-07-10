Investors Buy High Volume of Aehr Test Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average volume of 1,778 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,655. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

