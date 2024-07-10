Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.68

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.68 and traded as high as $181.42. Investors Title shares last traded at $181.12, with a volume of 14,962 shares changing hands.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITIC

Investors Title Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $340.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.