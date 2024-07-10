IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $349.05 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About IoTeX
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
