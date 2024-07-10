IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

