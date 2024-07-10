Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,377 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

