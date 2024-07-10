iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 167,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

