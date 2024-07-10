iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.47. The stock had a trading volume of 294,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $560.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

