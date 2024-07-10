iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $560.01. The company had a trading volume of 218,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $560.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.53 and a 200-day moving average of $513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

