iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

