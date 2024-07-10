iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.47

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 189,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,975,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,519,000 after buying an additional 145,981 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

