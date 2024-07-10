iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.47

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
