iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 2,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

