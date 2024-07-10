iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 531,188 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

