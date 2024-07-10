iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,354,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,115,956 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $89.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

