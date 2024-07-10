iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,354,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,115,956 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $89.45.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
