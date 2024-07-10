iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

