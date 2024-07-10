iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.34. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

