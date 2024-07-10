IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 0.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 10,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
