ITM Power (LON:ITM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 130 ($1.67).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 57.10 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £352.30 million, a P/E ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.78. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.