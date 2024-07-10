ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 13.4% Higher

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.70 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.73). 26,048,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average session volume of 2,451,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.35 ($0.64).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at ITM Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.13. The firm has a market cap of £354.70 million, a P/E ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.78.

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Insiders have bought 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967 over the last ninety days. 32.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.