Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

