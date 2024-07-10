Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.42. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

