Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,918 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

