Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

