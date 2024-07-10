Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 56,234 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 189,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

