Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASO stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

