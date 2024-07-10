Jennison Associates LLC Buys 57,120 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Hologic worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.