Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.33 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,894 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

