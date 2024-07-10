Jennison Associates LLC Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.