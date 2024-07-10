Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.88 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

