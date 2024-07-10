Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

