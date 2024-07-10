Jennison Associates LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

