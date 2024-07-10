Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

