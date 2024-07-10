Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

