Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after acquiring an additional 419,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

