Jennison Associates LLC Invests $4.78 Million in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 179,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.