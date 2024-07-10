Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SJW stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJW Group

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.