Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

