Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lifezone Metals were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 4.6 %

LZM stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Lifezone Metals Limited has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifezone Metals ( NYSE:LZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LZM

About Lifezone Metals

(Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.