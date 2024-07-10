Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $28,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.