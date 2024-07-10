Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $16,349,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,988,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

