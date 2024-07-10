Jennison Associates LLC Sells 137,327 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,327 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:STE opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

